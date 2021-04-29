Sir, – Michael McAleer (“Has this big family SUV missed its chance?”, Motors, April 28th) notes in his review of the new Toyota Highlander (seven-seater, retailing at €60,000) that this vehicle is “meant to conquer the mean city streets on the school run rather than head up a convoy on a rescue mission in Mali”.

The leafy suburbs, not the mean streets, in this country are clogged up most mornings with convoys of monster vehicles on the school run. Maybe these drivers are in fact on such dangerous rescue missions after all. Pity the poor cyclist and pedestrian. It’s a jungle out there. – Yours, etc,

MIKE MORAN,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.