Moments of epiphany

A chara, – I enjoyed reading Rite & Reason (“Finding the divine in every moment: Epiphany and the meaning of life”, January 7th) for the inspiring views of Rev Prof Thomas Casey SJ. He provides examples of those moments of sudden and great revelations in our lives, and why we should recognise their significance and allow them to sink in. An epiphany of mine, when I was a young boy, occurred on reaching the summit of Co Wicklow’s Church Mountain.

The beauty of our countryside, a sense of achievement and the joy of walking all influenced my life, and will never leave me. – Is mise,

SEÁN Ó CUINN,

An Charraig Dhubh,

Co Átha Cliath.