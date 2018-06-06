Mobile phones in the Dáil

Sir, – A current TV advertisement for a mobile phone company shows young teenage girls on a Gaeltacht summer course dropping their phones into a basket provided by the bean an tí­ before going to the céilí.

Your newspaper of May 31st showed ex-Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy speaking in the Cortes in front of a number of MPs, many of whom were either asleep or texting, and obviously not paying attention. This scene is often replicated in Dáil Éireann.

Perhaps the Superintendent of the House should be supplied with a basket into which TDs would be obliged to deposit their phones before entering the chamber. – Yours, etc,

CHARLES DALY,

Abbeyside,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.