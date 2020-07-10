Mistakes and political life
A chara, – For a politician in office, is there a hierarchical approach to mistakes made in the past?
A stupid mistake is one that you can expect forgiveness from your party members.
A stupid, stupid mistake is one your coalition partners might be expected to forgive.
But a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake is one that only constituents might forgive. – Is mise,
DERMOT O’ROURKE,
Lucan,
Co Dublin.
Sir, – Éamon Ó Cuív has stated his concern that Fianna Fáil might lose its identity in coalition. The evidence to date, unfortunately, is that such concerns are entirely unfounded. – Yours, etc,
J O’NEILL,
Dublin 2.