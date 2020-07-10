Mistakes and political life

A chara, – For a politician in office, is there a hierarchical approach to mistakes made in the past?

A stupid mistake is one that you can expect forgiveness from your party members.

A stupid, stupid mistake is one your coalition partners might be expected to forgive.

But a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake is one that only constituents might forgive. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Éamon Ó Cuív has stated his concern that Fianna Fáil might lose its identity in coalition. The evidence to date, unfortunately, is that such concerns are entirely unfounded. – Yours, etc,

J O’NEILL,

Dublin 2.