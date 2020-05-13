Missing the grandparents

Sir, – I was thinking that me and all the other children in Ireland are really missing our grandparents, if we are lucky enough to have them. I think it would be safer to have a day to visit our grandparents before we are allowed to meet other children and families. If we stayed socially distant, it is safer to meet them now, and if we don’t meet them now, it will be ages before we can meet them again.

It would be the best day since quarantine started if we could see our grandparents again. – Yours, etc,

SADHBH CORBETT

Ó SIOCHRÚ (10),

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.