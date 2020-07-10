Ministerial gender balance

Sir, – Pat O Brien in his letter of July 9th states that, “The leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens might reasonably be challenged with not doing enough to facilitate the election of more women to the Dáil.” Why should party leaders be “facilitating” the election of anyone? That is the job of the voters, and the voters, unlike the ivory towers of academia and the media bubble, clearly think the best person should get the job. – Yours, etc,

PAUL WILLIAMS,

Kilkee,

Co Clare.