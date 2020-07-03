Ministerial disappointments

Sir, – I notice that TDs who were overlooked for elevation to ministerial positions in the new Government not only took personal umbrage but also ascribed a similar level of umbrage to their allegedly insulted constituents. The overweening hubris of these politicians indicates a level of immaturity and egocentricity that clearly illustrates the wisdom of not promoting them. – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS REYNOLDS,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

A chara, – The regional rivalries over the distribution of Cabinet posts are something which do not have a parallel here in Scotland, a small country with a population similar to Ireland’s, but they are certainly reflected in Northern Ireland, where I grew up, especially between east and west of the Bann. In the 1980s, it was said that if Belfast had a Chernobyl-style nuclear reactor, Derry would demand one too. Must be an Irish thing. – Is mise,

JOE McLAUGHLIN,

Bonnyrigg,

Midlothian,

Scotland.

Sir, – Have you ever seen as many snowflakes in summer? – Yours, etc,

DAVE O’SULLIVAN,

Athgarvan,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – All those disappointed TDs complaining about being overlooked should try being family carers. Pubs, hairdressing salons and restaurants are all now open. The majority of essential respite and day services in disability, elder care and mental health remain closed. There are no dates for reopening them and many families are losing their care hours.

Now that’s really being overlooked. – Yours, etc,

CAROL MOORE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.