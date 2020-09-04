Mining and climate change

Sir, – As a geologist, I am always amazed that so many members of the general public are not aware of how much in our daily lives comes from mining. Where do people think windows, door handles and saucepans come from, let alone batteries or mobile phones? The old adage of “If it is not grown, it is mined” is as true now as it ever was.

The European Commission’s warning on supply shortages of critical raw materials (“EU sounds alarm on critical raw materials shortages”, News, September 1st) highlights Europe’s current model of delegating perceived unpleasant industries to China and the developing world.

While, due to geological endowment, the EU cannot satisfy all its own raw material needs, surely we should produce what we can rather than place the burden on countries that are unable to match our environmental and safety standards?

With lithium deposits in the UK, Germany, France, Finland, Portugal and Spain, Europe could be self-sufficient in lithium by the mid-2020s if mining were supported.

While it may not be apparent to those outside the industry, many mining companies have woken up to the realities of climate change and the scale of adaptation and mitigation needed. Numerous challenges remain but mining companies are actively working to overcome them. For example, the Swedish mining and smelting company Boliden has committed to a 40 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 and is currently recycling metals through its smelters.

There are an estimated 30 million artisanal (hand-worked) and small-scale miners who extract about 30 mineral commodities in almost all developing countries. Often, they operate illegally. Yet these people should not be side-lined, especially considering that mining is often their only source of income. Instead, we should support initiatives like Fairmined and Fair Trade who work with artisanal mining organisations to ensure standards are reached and miners receive fair prices.

More than 60 per cent of cobalt produced is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), of which 10 per cent is from artisanal mining, with miners including both children and adults. Unfortunately, this is not unique to the DRC. For example, the “shimmer effect” in make-up and cosmetics is from the mineral mica, the production of which involves significant child labour in India and Madagascar. The underlying issue is not raw materials but rather poverty and inequality.

By all means don’t buy an electric car – take a bus or bike instead – but bear in mind they too are made from mined materials. – Yours, etc,

EMER BLACKWELL,

Castlebar,

Co Mayo.