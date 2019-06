Sir, – Ireland agreed to over 2,000 landings or overflights by military aircraft in 2017 on the basis the aircraft is “unarmed, carries no arms, ammunition or explosives, is not engaged in intelligence gathering, and that the flight in question does not form any part of military exercises or operations” (News, June 6th).

Pull the other one! – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna.