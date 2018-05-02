Michel Barnier and the DUP

Sir, – Arlene Foster denounced Michel Barnier as “not an honest broker” during his recent trip to Ireland (“Barnier tries to calm politics around unresolved Border issue”, News, May 1st). Michel Barnier is representing the 27 governments and 500 million citizens of the EU in the negotiations regarding the UK’s unforced withdrawal from the biggest trading bloc in history.

He is not meant to be an honest broker.

If nothing else, this confirms the ridiculous position into which the hard Brexiteers have boxed themselves, as if this were needed. If it weren’t so serious, it might even make you laugh. – Yours, etc,

BARRY COLFER,

Department of Politics

and International Studies,

Cambridge, England.