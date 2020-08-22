Michael Cawley’s Italian holiday

Sir, – Cantillon’s report on my LinkedIn post “Why Michael Cawley deserves better” suggested that were “precious few” defending Mr Cawley (“Kerry businessman Kennelly one of the few to defend former Ryanair boss”, Business Opinion, August 18th). However, if you chose to look closer at the comments and likes under my online post (or bothered to give me a call), you would have found that it largely favoured my view that the former Fáilte Ireland chairman had been unfairly treated. Of 319 reactions, 313 signalled approval of my post while, at the time of writing, 60 per cent of commenters agreed that Michael Cawley had been unfairly treated. – Yours, etc,

JERRY KENNELLY,

Killorglin,

Co Kerry.