‘Mica scandal – a national reckoning’

Sir, – Una Mullally calls for national solidarity with people whose homes are affected by crumbling mica and pyrite blocks and the heartbreak it has produced in their lives (“Mica scandal should be a moment of national reckoning”, Opinion and Analysis, June 14th).

The Government must show urgent compassion and immediately give the go-ahead for the necessary support for rebuilding their homes, many of whom have already left their crumbling houses, are renting accommodation and are now utterly desperate. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN McLOUGHLIN,

Ballina,

Co Mayo.