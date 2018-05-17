MetroLink proposal and Dublin

Sir, – I agree with Neil Murphy’s letter (May 15th) regarding the MetroLink route southern extension beyond Charlemont ,which will ruin the successful Luas Green Line which links Sandyford to Broombridge.

The MetroLink planners need to address this issue, and in construction build out the underground to southwest Dublin, including Ranelagh, Rathmines, Terenure and Templeogue.

That is called building a transportation network and will not be a mere duplication of the existing Luas Green Line.

I suggested this at the MetroLink consultation meetings but the impression I got was that any variation of the MetroLink plan was not feasible, and there is no system in the National Transport Authority to “switch tracks” on a different MetroLink route. – Yours, etc,

DAMIAN O’REGAN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.