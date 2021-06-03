MetroLink and consultations

A chara, – In “Residents seek redraft of MetroLink line” (News, May 31st), a spokesman from the National Transport Authority is quoted as saying that, “the proposed MetroLink to Charlemont had gone through several rounds of public consultation and the terminus would not be altered ahead of its application for a railway order later this year”. This statement is incorrect.

As your report correctly notes, “Plans for the southern section of the metro were shelved in 2019 after objections were raised by senior Government figures in relation to disruption to the Green line and a road in Ranelagh”.

There have been no consultations regarding the current NTA proposal to terminate MetroLink at a location just north of Beechwood. – Is mise,

EUGENE BARRETT,

Dublin 16.