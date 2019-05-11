Mental health services neglected

Sir , – The news item “Twenty patients sharing one bath and shower in a psychiatric facility” on a recent Mental Health Commission report (News, May 10th) demonstrates the continued neglect and underfunding over the past 40 years by successive governments of mental health services. In the forthcoming elections, it is time to doorstop politicians on this debacle and demand action, not rhetoric, that is worthy of 21st-century Ireland. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL

STOREY ,

Glencar, Sligo.