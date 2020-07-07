Mental health and young people

Sir, – It would appear from the annual report by the Mental Health Commission (“Number of children admitted to psychiatric hospitals rises by one-fifth”, News, July 2nd) that the mental health service has sole responsibility for our children’s mental health. This belief has resulted in very high numbers of young people requiring these services. A healthier view would be that mental health is a collective responsibility, with all of us having a role to play.

Perhaps instead of compiling a report outlining the inadequacies in our mental health service, we should be investigating and addressing the social issues which have led people to require these services. – Yours, etc,

CLODAGH McGREAL,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.