Memories of a first vote

Sir, – It was 1974 at Maultrahane National School in west Cork that I cast my first vote. My first preference went to John L O’Sullivan.

Later in 1974 I got a Cork County Council grant to attend UCD . I did not know anyone in Dublin so I made my way to Kildare Street and a very nice security man at the gate called John L O’Sullivan and I was invited in. I told him I wanted to meet the man that I had voted for. He was genuine and kind. I listened to his sound advice. Work very hard and never forget your home parish of Castlehaven and you will be grand. Take a step up the ladder and make your parents proud.

Every year I visit his grave to thank him for the influence he had on my life.

The people we vote for today can change your life.

Your vote is critical. Use it. – Yours, etc,

MAURA PRENDERGAST,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.