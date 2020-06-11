Sir, – There have been some excellent articles in your newspaper recently that have explored issues of racism in Ireland and the wider world. It’s a very important issue and it is right to devote much attention to it. However, I’m not sure why you felt it was worth exploring the issue in relation to the British royal family (“Meghan Markle’s exile stands as permanent rebuke to royal family” , Opinion & Analysis, June 10th). The article was well written, but I would have thought they were far more worthwhile institutions to analyse; especially from a newspaper in a country that has long since modernised and has an elected head of state.

You should leave the bizarre fascination with monarchies and royal families to the conservative press in the UK and elsewhere. – Yours, etc,

TOM NOLAN,

Hammersmith,

London.