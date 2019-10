Sir, – Would someone please explain to me what exactly this mindfulness thing is all about, please?– Yours, etc,

GEAROID KILGALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – All this palaver about mindfulness. One wonders if the tsunami of mindfulness courses, talks and lectures is a symptom of a society that has lost its mind? – Yours, etc,

AILEEN HOOPER,

Stoneybatter,

Dublin 7.