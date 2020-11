Sir, – In a letter (November 25th), it was wrongly suggested that the report commissioned by the Department of Health and the Department of Justice to review the system for dealing with medical negligence was not finalised.

In fact Mr Justice Charles Meenan and the expert group completed their work in late 2019, and their final report was submitted to the departments on January 20th this year. – Yours, etc,

GERRY CURRAN,

Four Courts,

Dublin 7.