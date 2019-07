Sir, – I’ve been dissed, doxxed, gas-lit and woked, and the journalists tell me to double down and take a listen on an ongoing basis to what went down back in the day, before the get-go. What is to be my takeaway going forward, and will I be impacted or should I push back, and is there really any there there, at all, at all? I am so confused. – Yours, etc,

JOHN O’LOUGHLIN,

Naas,

Co Kildare.