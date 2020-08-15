Sir, – The revelation that some employees in meat plants are classified as “sole traders” and paying tax in Poland, while astonishing, is not surprising (“Bogus work practices taking place in meat plants, union claims”, News, August 13th).

This employment practice is only one in a litany of dubious working arrangements used by meat companies going back over the years.

While the Department of Social Protection says it will now investigate these union claims, it beggars belief that it has not done so before now.

Another case of light-touch regulation of the meat sector! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray ,

Co Wicklow.