A chara, – In “First cluster of Irish coronavirus cases found in the west” (News, March 5th), you state that the HSE said that churches “should plan for possible suspension of activities if clergy fall ill with carnivorous”.

I am in total agreement with that. Even in this moment of crisis we can’t neglect the old global warming and allow the clergy to go hell-for-leather for the steaks and stews with no thought for tomorrow! – Is mise,

GABRIEL MARTIN,

Maynooth,

Co Kildare.