Sir, – After 80 years on Dublin’s Wexford Street, Hogan’s, the last of 13 butcher’s shops on the same street, will close its doors today. It will be replaced by the 57th venue on Wexford Street and Camden Street that serves fast food or beer. When will Dublin City Council decide that enough is enough and encourage retail shops to open that will serve the local community rather than the late-night revellers? – Yours, etc,

PETER BEDDY,

Dublin 8.