Sir, – The picture by your photographer Alan Betson (“Meals on wheels: Feeding time for Malahide swans”, Home News, April 8th) captures the sensitivity and power in the eye of a great photographer.

For us “cocooners” it lends itself to hours, not just minutes of reflection on the power of nature and the importance of newspapers, especially at this grey time in our world.

Thanks to all involved and do stay safe. – Yours, etc,

ALICE LEAHY,

Director of Services,

Alice Leahy Trust ,

Dublin 8.