McAleese and Vatican conference

Sir, – The prohibition by a cardinal of Mary McAleese from speaking at a conference prompts the question of why Mrs McAleese allowed herself to be placed in a position where she could be vetoed (“McAleese barred by cardinal from Vatican conference on women”, News, February 2nd).

Public speakers, and especially those such as ex-presidents, should be highly selective when agreeing to speak at conferences, and should only agree to speak after extensive research of the aims, ethos and governance of the conference organisers.

Equally, conference organisers should be aware that a snub given to an ex-president of Ireland is a snub to the people and to the State of Ireland. – Yours, etc,

MARY MORRISSEY,

Castletownbere,

Co Cork.

Sir, – We should not be surprised at the Vatican’s barring of Dr Mary McAleese from participating in a conference marking international Women’s Day in the Vatican.The church’s begrudging and belated acceptance of humane cultural development and scientific advancement has relegated it to the sidelines in society. Worse still, its fundamental option to defend the institution at all costs has led it to utilise its power structures to stifle debate and silence opposition and in the process to abandon its primary humane, religious and spiritual mission in the world. – Yours, etc,

Dr SHAY KELLY,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – How sad to learn that the latest institution to embrace the “Shut up, ladies” approach is the Vatican.

There are snowflakes in high places. What are they afraid of? – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.