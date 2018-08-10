McAleese and the Catholic Church

Sir, – While I appreciate Joe McCarthy’s argument regarding Mary McAleese (August 8th), I feel she is to be applauded for caring about the Catholic Church rather than abandoning it as so many have done. – Yours, etc,

BREDA O’ FARRELL,

Killarney, Co Kerry.

Sir, – Joe McCarthy (Letters August 8th), having listed at some length Mary McAleese’s criticisms of the Catholic Church, concludes by asking why she bothers continuing with that Church.

This is, of course, merely a variant of the “if you don’t like the rules leave the club” argument.

The answer to this argument – and to Joe’s question – can be found in Canon 212 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law from which I quote as follows “The Christian faithful are free to make known to the pastors of the church their needs, especially spiritual ones, and their desires. According to the knowledge, competence, and prestige which they possess, they have the right and even at times the duty to manifest to the sacred pastors their opinion on matters which pertain to the good of the church and to make their opinion known to the rest of the Christian faithful . . .” – Yours etc

TONY BURKE,

Dublin 13.