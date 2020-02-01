May the road rise to meet you

Sir, – Your report that the Green Party has said the upgrading of the Limerick to Cork road “makes no sense” (“Government does not know full cost of M20 road from Cork to Limerick”, News, January 30th).

I was wondering how they propose we travel between the third-largest and second-largest cities in the State?

Google maps tells me that it would take 20 hours for me to walk to Cork (not including rest stops) but only five hours if I cycled.

It offers no options for travelling by public transport. – Yours, etc,

LIAM Ó FOGHLÚ,

Cill Churnáin,

Co Luimnigh.