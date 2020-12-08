Maternity leave for TDs

Sir. – I was surprised to learn that our TDs have no right to maternity leave (News, December 7th), though on reflection it perhaps reflects the precarious nature of political careers.

Might I suggest, however, that this revelation presents the opportunity for the Dáil to take a leading role, by emulating a regrettably small number of organisations in this country, and offering 26 weeks of maternity and paternity leave. Such a move would demonstrate a real awareness of the importance of families. – Yours, etc,

ALBERT WINSTON,

Glasnevin,

Dublin 11.