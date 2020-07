Sir, – I see that masks are now to be made mandatory on public transport in Northern Ireland (News, July 2nd).

When I was growing up in Derry in the 1970s, if someone wearing a mask got on a bus, it was an indication that your journey was over.

Changed times indeed. – Yours, etc,

JOE McLAUGHLIN,

Bonnyrigg,

Midlothian,

Scotland.