Masks and public transport

Sir, – Many would happily use public transport if – and only if – the other passengers were wearing masks. Since that is rarely the case, as a casual glance at any bus or Luas will confirm, there is little choice for those who wish to protect themselves except to use a private car. Nobody will convince me to travel on a Luas where mask-wearers are almost nonexistent. Recommendations to wear masks are about as effective as recommendations to walk 10,000 steps a day, or eat five pieces of fruit or vegetables. Or maybe even about as effective as the other current recommendation that people should not overcrowd the Luas at busy times. – Yours, etc,

SHEELAH KEHOE,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.