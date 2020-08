Sir, – It is a time of great stress for people and it is important to extend as much good will as we can. As such, I can only imagine the fear Katharina Greiner (Letters, August 20th) must be feeling that she felt compelled to write to the letters page to insist that children with sensory issues have cotton swabs forcibly stuck down their throats and up their noses on a weekly basis. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN BRUCE,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.