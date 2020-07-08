Masks and public health

Sir, – I read with interest the article “Where is the creative, effective advertising for face masks?” (Business Opinion, July 7th), complete with a photo of five people wearing masks. Yet the person of focus in the photo is wearing his face mask incorrectly (only covering the mouth and not that other respiratory apparatus on the face, the nose), and in a manner oft seen in the pages of your newspaper of late. Methinks you have missed your own opportunity for creative, effective advertising for face masks. – Yours, etc,

HELEN SIMON,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – I would like to compliment Bernice Harrison on her article. It was concise and on point. I wish that the automatic wearing of masks in all settings was the norm. – Yours, etc,

KATHLEEN COX,

Drumcliffe,

Co Sligo.