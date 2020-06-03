Masks and public health

Sir, – There appears to be huge resistance by the general public to wearing masks, despite recent public health recommendations that they should be worn on public transport and in indoor spaces such as supermarkets. There is now sufficient scientific evidence that masks play a large role in reducing spread of the virus if worn by all, and the use of masks could also reduce the current social distancing of two metres. The wearing of masks, however, will not be embraced by the general public until they see key public figures wearing masks and also until access to public transport, supermarkets and other indoor spaces is dependent on wearing a face covering. – Yours, etc,

JANETTE TYRRELL,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.