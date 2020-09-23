Mask disposal and litter

Sir, – Before Covid-19, there was much discussion and concern about littering and its impact on the environment but recent sightings of used disposable masks on footpaths and in parks would suggest we’re not as environmentally conscious as we claim to be. Wearing a mask helps protect ourselves and others. Disposing of a mask correctly helps to protect our environment. Lockdown or no lockdown, we all have access to a bin. Please use it! – Yours, etc,

BERNARD O’REILLY,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – If the amount of used masks and gloves discarded on our footpaths is an indication of how concerned we are for one another, we have a long way to go! – Yours, etc,

ALICE LEAHY,

Dublin 6.