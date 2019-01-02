Mary Robinson and a princess
Sir, – Colm O’Gorman would like an independent delegation to investigate the condition of Princess Latifa (“Amnesty International backs independent inquiry on princess’s conditions”, News, December 31st).
I would find it difficult to think of anyone better qualified to do the job than Mary Robinson. Is Mr O’Gorman’s definition of “independent” someone who agrees with him? – Yours, etc,
TERRY PURCELL,
Dublin 20.
Sir, – I hadn’t realised, until recently, that Mary Robinson does house calls. – Yours, etc,
PJ MALONEY,
Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.