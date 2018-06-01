Mary Lou McDonald and a photo finish

Sir, – In the last few weeks Mary Lou McDonald’s photo has appeared almost every day in The Irish Times, and sometimes two or three times in the same issue.

Traditional readers of The Irish Times are disgusted with this Sinn Féin bias that has crept into your newspaper, and the dead ones are turning in their graves.

If it keeps up, I will be forced, after 70 years, to change my reading habits.

Perhaps I’ll go back to the Beano or the Dandy. – Yours, etc,

RAYMOND KERNAN,

Castleblayney,

Co Monaghan.