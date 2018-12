Sir, – Once again Martyn Turner, with his Brexit drone cartoon (December 21st), made me – and I’m sure many others – laugh out loud while reading your paper. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much else to laugh at.

If only the UK press had someone who could hold the mirror to their politicians in a similar manner. The man is a national treasure. Thank you. – Yours, etc,

MARY FLAHAVAN,

Naas, Co Kildare.