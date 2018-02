Sir, – I’m with Michael Harding (Life, January 31st). Marty Whelan is a tonic. He lifts the spirits of this listener every weekday morning. His wonderful sense of humour and eclectic choice of music provide the perfect antidote to the grimmest of news items.

Who could go wrong in the company of both Marty Whelan and Michael Harding! – Yours, etc,

PAMELA McDONALD,

Blackrock Village,

Cork.