A chara, – The Government has announced new “Markievicz bursaries”, which will be open to any artist in the State (unless you happen to be male) (News, November 22nd). Why is such discrimination based on gender allowed in this day and age?

It can’t be affirmative action. Census 2016 shows that there are virtually the same number of female artists (1,400) as male (1,414).

Are there any limits as to how far such discrimination can be applied? – Yours, etc,

RONALD T O’BRIEN,

Fingal,

Co Dublin.