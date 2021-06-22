Market economy

Sir, – Reading the article on “Ireland’s best food markets” (Magazine, June 19th), I was disappointed that no Donegal markets were mentioned, of which there are many, and in particular Ramelton Country Market in the local town hall every Saturday, which has been running for over 40 years and is very well supported by locals and visitors.

I would think that’s a lot longer than many mentioned in your article. – Yours, etc,

EILEEN BANNAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.

Sir,- – I note with interest that the Dungarvan Farmers Market takes place in “Gratin Square”.

Perhaps this renaming of Grattan Square is an acknowledgement of Dungarvan’s growing reputation as a centre of culinary excellence? – Yours, etc,

MARGARET

DENNEHY,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.