Marian Keyes opens minds

Sir, – It gave me much surprise and delight to read Marian Keyes (“Sudden Wild Enthusiasms: I want more stuff, but I also care about the planet”, Life, Online, November 17th) being audacious and disruptive in her exhortation to herself and us, her readers, that the best thing we can do for our planet is to buy nothing at all!

She is brave and reflective in this entertaining and informative article, which is so apt in this week of mad buying! – Yours, etc,

MIRIAM MOONEY,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.