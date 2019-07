Sir, – How thoughtful of Leo Varadkar to remove a chair from Maria Bailey before she fell off it. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – While many of us might agree that our Taoiseach has lost much of that shiny gloss in recent times, I am heartened to see that he hasn’t lost his compassion. I’m sure Ms Bailey has suffered enough at this point, especially given her personal circumstances at this time. – Yours, etc,

DEE DELANY,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.