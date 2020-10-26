Marathon memories

Sir, – In 1980, the late Noel Carroll of Dublin Corporation and Donore Harries and his work friends decided they would organise the running of a marathon through the streets of Dublin on the bank holiday in October of 1980. Anticipating that 400 people would run, they were amazed to see 2,000 runners, of whom I was one, take part in the race. The day was a total success and enjoyable. There will be no Dublin City Marathon today, the 40th anniversary. Noel Carroll has left a lovely legacy, a priceless plaque that I received on completing the race some 40 years on, and great memories. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK GREHAM,

Ballina,

Co Mayo.