Sir, – Further to Frank McNally’s Irishman’s Diary (October 20th) about the Johnson family, approximately 40 years ago, my father, a genealogist, lectured to an audience of 3,000 people. They were all called Johnson. The venue? Johnson City, Texas, home of Lyndon B Johnson, who is probably a cousin of Boris. There are a lot of them about. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD PINE,

Perithia,

Corfu,

Greece.