Sir, – Veronica McSwiney turns 80 this year, and her life in music was marked by a celebratory concert in the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

Your headline “Concert to celebrate pianist’s 80 years in music” (January 6th) has the wonderful Veronica putting the Infant Phenomenon, the byname of Ninetta Crummles, the child performer who appears in Dickens’s Nicholas Nickleby, in the ha’penny place. – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6