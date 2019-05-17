Manhattan sale blocked

Sir, – Might I suggest that Olivia Kelly’s reports of city councillors’ votes should include the names of the councillors who voted for and against the (let’s face it inevitable) sale of this long since derelict site (“Redevelopment of Manhattan Cafe site blocked despite budget warning”, Home News, May 16th).

I myself have been an occasional late night visitor to this venue (which was even then described by most Dubliners as a “kip”); long before Cllr Ciaran Cuffe got the slap of a wet facecloth!

Given this ridiculous decision and waste of city administration time and money, I wonder is he even awake yet? – Yours, etc,

JUDE O’LOUGHLIN,

Rathgar, Dublin 6.