Sir, – Pat Leahy’s excellent article (“Less shouting and more legislating by TDs would have served Vicky Phelan better”, Opinion, May 5th) shows how Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, very recently, deliberately preserved the HSE’s appalling approach to medical mistakes.

Very late in the day, “mandatory open disclosure” was deleted from the Civil Liability legislation. This was a very mysterious legislative choice and it should be reversed.

It is difficult to avoid the conclusion that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael politicians are more interested in protecting the medical profession than protecting patients from murky medical cover-ups. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DEASY,

Co Donegal.