Mandatory fines for dog owners

Sir, – In tandem with the proposal to fine dog owners for not carrying suitable waste bags, local councils should consider installing “dog waste only” bins, particularly on the edges of open parkland where children play.

This would encourage the minority of dog owners who have an aversion to clean up after their pets, to do so without hesitation.

Here in the UK, fines are rigidly enforced, but the availability of dog waste bins makes breaking the law inexcusable. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA O’CONNELL,

Cheltenham,

Gloucestershire, England.