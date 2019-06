Sir, – I enjoyed Frank McNally’s Irishman’s Diary on the ramifications of Brexit for English as a lingua franca (“English Stew – Frank McNally on a meeting of the anglophone world in Limerick”, June 19th).

However, I must point out that there is another EU country other than Ireland that has English as an official language: Malta. – Yours, etc,

MATTHEW ISTED,

Dorking,

Surrey,

United Kingdom.